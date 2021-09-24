West Sussex households urged to ‘step it up’ for national recycling week

Recycled materials at Ford. Photo by Derek Martin

This year’s campaign urges residents to ‘Step It Up’ in the fight against climate change and take action to protect our environment through better recycling habits.

Deborah Urquhart, West Sussex County Council Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change said: “Environmental concerns have never been so important and reducing our waste and improving recycling wherever possible are simple steps which we can all do to help.

“Recycling is easy. Just don’t forget to ensure it is always clean, dry and loose, otherwise you risk your efforts going to waste

“I know so many residents are doing a great job when it comes to recycling. But it’s easy to forget exactly what can and can’t be recycled so we want to take this opportunity as part of Recycle Week to remind people what can go into their kerbside recycling bins in West Sussex.”

Some recyclable items that are commonly missed around the home include:

• Plastic pots, tubs and trays (any colour, including black plastic)

• Card (corrugated and non-corrugated)

• Newspapers, magazines and other recyclable paper

• Shampoo and shower gel bottles

• Cleaning and detergent bottles

• Glass bottles and jars

• Cans and aerosols

Residents are also reminded that their recycling should be:

• CLEAN - free from food and drink leftovers - a quick rinse will do.

• DRY - keep your recycling bin lid shut – soggy paper and cardboard can’t be recycled and can clog up machinery when sorted.

• LOOSE – not tied up in plastic bags.

Libraries across West Sussex are joining forces for Recycle Week to create recommended reading lists for recycling and install special book displays.

For more helpful advice, read the council’s A-Z of recycling guide