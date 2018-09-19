West Sussex van drivers reminded to register for a rubbish tip permit

Drivers of vans and commercial-type vehicles in West Sussex are being reminded to obtain a free permit if they want to continue to use the county’s rubbish tips.

The scheme, which will apply to anyone who uses a van, pickup or single-axle trailer for private purposes, is being launched at all West Sussex County Council run Household Waste Recycling Sites (HWRSs) from Monday October 1.

The permits are only available to West Sussex residents and will allow those who drive a commercial-type vehicle or have a trailer to continue to use it to dispose of their household waste.

They are designed to help address congestion at the sites, eliminate illegal disposal of commercial waste and discourage out-of-county visitors from bringing in large loads of material.

Deborah Urquhart, the council’s cabinet member for environment, said: “We’ve had a good response to the scheme with over 8,000 permits issued so far.

“But we want to make sure as many people as possible are aware of the scheme before it is fully implemented on 1 October.

“The process is simple and only takes a few minutes. Once you have the permit you are free to visit the sites as before.”

As well as the new permit scheme, some vehicles will no longer be allowed to use HWRSs. Restricted vehicles include:

• multi axle trailers (four wheels)

• horse boxes

• tipper trucks

• flatbed or dropside trucks

• Luton (box) type vans.

For reasons of site safety and reducing congestion all trailers will also be excluded from the Bognor Regis and Littlehampton sites.

Mrs Urquhart added: “If you have family or friends with a commercial type vehicle or trailer I would urge you to mention the scheme to them so they have time to find out more and apply.”

The scheme does not cover waste generated by a business or household waste that has been collected by a trader for a charge.

To find out more or to apply for a permit visit the council’s website