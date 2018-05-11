West Sussex young people in care and care leavers meet minister

Young people in care and care leavers from across West Sussex and neighbouring authorities were invited to London to meet the Government’s children’s minister to discuss their views and experiences of the system.

They shared their individual and personal journeys of being in care and highlighted key themes needed for change or improvement.

These included the importance of young people being treated the same as people not in care and sharing experiences of the care system so they can be improved upon.

They met children’s minister, Nadhim Zahawi, and Anne Longford, the children’s commissioner.

Carley, one of the care leavers who attended, said: “I felt that I was able to say everything that I wanted to.

“The minister was very good at trying to understand everyone’s personal experiences and individual issues that people have faced.

“The event has made me want to get more involved with representing people in care and care leavers again.”

Stephen Hillier, West Sussex County Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, said: “It’s very important that the voices of our young people in care and care leavers are heard, so we can reflect and improve upon the work we do.

“We look forward to hearing more from The Office of the Children’s Commissioner as to how this and other meetings will shape further developments and improvements for these groups of young people.”