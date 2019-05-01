Westhampnett community hall taking shape

Westhampnett Parish Council has held a topping out ceremony, with works to build a community hall in Stane Street well underway.

A parish council spokesman said the community has ‘grown vastly’ over the last few years and the need for a meeting place for residents ‘became apparent’.

Westhampnett Community Hall topping out ceremony

She added: “The ceremony (last Wednesday) was attended by past and current parish councillors, old and new residents, and invited guests. In all about 50 people.

"It was in two parts - firstly the raising of the Sussex Flag and St Georges Flag onto the building, and secondly a most apt speech given by Mrs Pat Adams. She recalled that 50 years ago when her husband, the late Henry Adams, and herself and family moved to the parish they thought the village lacked a Hall, and now after all this time it is well on the way to completion."

The community hall was identified as part of the S106 agreement for the development of Roman Walk, Stane Street, and 'after many months of discussion'm the building of the hall started in November 2018.

The spokesman added: "Once completed it will have a large main Hall, an informal meeting area next to the fully appointed kitchen, and toilet facilities.

"It is situated next to the new Village Green and together they make a great area for residents and visitors.

"It is anticipated that it will be ready for use in the autumn and the residents are already planning the activities that will be held there. It is hoped to have something for every age group."