Who is standing in Chichester at the next general election?

Voters will be heading to the polls just weeks before Christmas.

On Tuesday, MPs voted for a snap general election – on Thursday December 12.

In Chichester, Conservative Gillian Keegan has been the MP since 2017, succeeding Andrew Tyrie.

She will be defending a majority 22,621 votes.

Here is a list of the candidates confirmed so far standing for election next month in Chichester:

Brexit Party - Teresa Desantis

Conservatives – Gillian Keegan

Green Party - Heather Barrie

Labour has not yet selected a candidate

Liberal Democrats – Kate O’Kelly

