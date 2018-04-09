Popular city cafe announces its closure

Support your local businesses or risk 'a high street with no character'.

That was the warning, and call to action, issued by the owners of Forum Cafe and Wine Bar, formerly known as Attibassi, as it announced its closure at the weekend.

No.1 Northgate. Pic: Contributed

In a statement posted on Saturday, captioned 'hardest post I’ve ever written', it stated that after six years in business 'tonight was our last night open to the public'.

It added: "I apologise to everyone for the short notice, this is only because I have fought until the last second to keep it open and have always thought we would be ok. Unfortunately this is not the case.

"I would go on about rising costs, adverse economic environments but it all falls short to explain this situation.

"My staff have been amazing as you will all agree and this is very hard for all of us. Especially them.

"I would like to thank everyone who have been our customers, if that was an everyday routine or a once in a while visit.

"Please please please support your local businesses, the cards are stacked. The system is against us and we need as much support as you can give, walk that extra five minutes, make the effort or we will all be gone very soon. Nobody wants a high street with no character.

"All the best, and thank you again."

The news comes as reports are made No1 Northgate has also closed. A reader shared this picture of it with the shutters drawn on Friday.

Efforts have been made to contact both sets of owners and this story will be updated accordingly. Let us know what you think of the news by emailing news@chiobserver.co.uk