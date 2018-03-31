Porsche crashes near Fontwell racecourse

Police were called to a crash involving a Porsche on the A27 near to Fontwell racecourse this morning.

Officers closed off a lane just before 8am and redirected traffic.

The crash happened 200 yards west of the Fontwell Roundabout.

The Porsche was heading towards Chichester.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The crash happened next to the Fontwell racecourse. No injuries were reported. The road was cleared just after 8.30am.”

Eyewitness Stephen Pickthall said it looked like the Porsche had ‘spun’.