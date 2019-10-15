Power cut affects Bognor Regis

Engineers are working to fix a power cut which has affected Bognor Regis and surrounding areas.

A spokesman for Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said engineers were responding to the incident 'as quickly as possible'.

Power is being restored in stages.

"We aim to have all remaining supplies restored by 8pm," the spokesman said.

"Apologies for any inconvenience this is causing to you this evening. Thank you for your continued patience."

Butlins is reportedly affected by the power cut.

Ashley Williams tweeted: "I’m at Butlin’s on holiday. Was eating my dinner now ruined."

According to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks' website, the power cut was first reported at 4.57pm.

More to follow.

