Praise for PC who tracked down puppy missing from Wales more than 200 miles away in Sussex

A police officer has been praised for tracking down a puppy, which went missing from woods in South Wales last week, more than 200 miles away in Sussex.
South Wales Police received reports that a puppy, Reggie, has gone missing in Penllergaer Woods in Swansea, Wales, on Friday, January 18, according to a Facebook post from the police force.
But thanks to the ‘amazing work’ of PC Shaughnessy, Reggie was located ‘safe and well’ almost a week later in Sussex – more than 200 miles away from home.
South Wales Police Swansea wrote in the post on Thursday: “We’re delighted that Reggie has now been located in Sussex and is currently with Sussex Police before being returned to his owner later today!
“We know there’s been a lot of support on social media this week to help find him, and a lot of praise for our PC Shaughnessy for his dedication to return Reggie to his family.
“Amazing work.”
The post on Facebook has been liked almost 5,000 times.
PC Tom Van Der Wee from Sussex Police praised PC Shaughnessy for his ‘great investigative work’.
The officer tweeted: “After some great investigative work by PC Shaughnessy at South Wales Police, I am delighted to say that we have located Reggie the lost puppy safe and well at an address in Sussex.”
