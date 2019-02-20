Prayer Book Society welcomes first book retailer

A new chapter for the Prayer Book Society (PBS) as it signs up the first book retailer as a corporate member.

The newest member of the society, the St Olav Trust Christian Bookshop, encourages rediscovery and use of the majesty and spiritual depth of the Book of Common Prayer.

Based at St Olave’s Church in North Street, Chichester, the church is the oldest building in the city and has been used as a bookshop since 1950.

Manager, Bradley Smith, said :“It is central to our mission to provide books and resources for Christians of all backgrounds and traditions.”

For more information of the Prayer Book Society visit www.pbs.org.uk.