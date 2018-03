Italian restaurant chain Prezzo has published plans to close 97 of its outlets, including the one in Midhurst.

The eatery in West Street is listed in a publically available restructuring proposal on the company’s website.

As part of the list, all branches of Prezzo’s Chimichanga restaurants will also close.

Other Prezzo restaurants listed in West Sussex include one in Arundel, along with a Chimichanga in Crawley.

Prezzos in Chichester and Horsham are not on the list.