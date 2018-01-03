Primary school heating issue delays start of term

Seal Primary School in Selsey is to remain closed tomorrow due to a heating issue.

A notice on the school’s website explains a fault with the boiler has left the school without heating or hot water and will take until the end of tomorrow to fix.

The primary school had been due to re-open tomorrow for the start of the spring term.

The notice to parents and carers continues: “We are hopeful that school will reopen as usual on Friday January 5 at normal time but will update this message tomorrow as soon as we know more, to let you know.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this will cause but are working hard to repair this as quickly as possible.”

View updates at www.seal-tkat.org