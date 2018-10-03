Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - 'They can come for tea'

A Chichester resident has extended an invite to dinner to the royal couple, when they return to the city.

Sarah Redman and Jade O'Connor, both from Chichester had come out especially to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Sarah said: "We're both as excited as each other. I think it's really good for the city that they come down.

"They can come round for tea."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited Chichester to see a copy of the American declaration of independence.

They greeted crowds on their arrival and thrilled adults and children alike as they engaged with their onlookers.

Jade added: "I just love seeing them. I think they're great. I saw the Queen when she came to the theatre last year."