Principal of Chichester secondary school speaks out after pupil is involved in road accident

Chichester Free School has released a statement after one of its pupils was involved in an accident last week.

A 14-year-old girl from the school was involved in a collision with a car in Whyke Road between the junctions with Langdale Avenue and the A27 Chichester bypass last Tuesday (November 12).

The school provided a statement after Sussex Police confirmed the girl sustained bruising after the accident.

Principal Louise New said: “As soon as the school was made aware of the incident by friends who were with the student at the time, several members of the pastoral team drove the school minibus to the location.

“Pastoral team members then drove the student’s friends back to the school and comforted them, while one member of the team stayed with the student until an ambulance arrived, giving the student and family huge reassurance. This team member then accompanied the student to the hospital and stayed there until the parents arrived.

“Thankfully, the student was found to have escaped with bruising and without any serious injury.

“This incident occurred some distance from the vicinity of Hunston Road outside the school where cars arrive and leave in the school day, so any safety issues in that area are beyond our jurisdiction.

“Traffic and parking on Hunston Road outside the school is continually monitored as the safety of our children is, of course, of paramount importance to the school.”

Police said the car involved was a black Vauxhall Astra, driven by a 26-year-old local woman, who was unhurt.

