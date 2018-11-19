Priory Park ice rink begins to take shape

Works have begun in Priory Park where a temporary ice rink is due to be set up by late November.

The controversial plans for a festive ice rink were approved on Wednesday (November 14) following intense debate.

Priory Park ice rink works begin

The attraction will run from later this month to early January in the south east part of the park.

Events company S3K planned to hold festive food concession but a premises licence needed to be secured by the council.

At an extraordinary town council meeting, councillors shared their views.

Mayor Martyn Bell, whose motion prompted the extraordinary meeting, said: "I called this meeting because some councillors, including myself, are very concerned about proposals for a temporary six week ice rink in Priory Park."

