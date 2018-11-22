Priory Park ice rink to be up-and-running from December

The setting up of an ice rink in Priory Park is now underway with works expected to take place up until the end of the month.

The controversial plans plans for a festive ice rink were approved on Wednesday following intense debate.

The attraction will run from December 1 to early January in the south east part of the park.

Events company S3K, which is organising the ice rink, planned to hold festive food and drink concession but a premises licence needed to be secured by the council.

An alcohol licence for the temporary ice rink is set to be discussed by councillors this week.

A planning application for a change of use so the rink can go ahead was approved by Chichester District Council’s planning committee last week.

However in order to be able to sell alcohol at the festive food and drink stalls planned next to the ice rink a separate premises licence needs to be secured from the council.

This application for an alcohol licence is due to be considered by the council’s alcohol and entertainments licensing sub-committee today (Thursday).

A total of 54 representations have been received, with the vast majority from residents living in close proximity to Priory Park in opposition.

Edward White, from S3K, the company leading the plans, said: “We have gone through the system and addressed concerns.

“We’re looking forward to giving the public what they want.”

When asked about the drinks licence, he said: “It’s not Oktoberfest.

“It’s not Rum and Reggae.

“It’s an ice rink. People won’t be allowed on if they are drunk and we are working closely with Sussex Police.

“I think the committee is open minded.”

He added that he understood if there would changes of hours, such as shutting at 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

Commenting on social media, readers shared their excitement that the ice rink would be opening soon.

Sophy Alexandra said: “Hooray. Can’t wait for a skate.”

Mark MacIntyre said: “Well done to get this far – onwards and upwards!”

Once all the area has been set up, S3K’s Edward added that the ice rink should be up-and-running by Saturday, December 1.

He said: “We are expecting good numbers.

“There has been huge social interest.”