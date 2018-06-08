Private garden set to open in support of charities

A private garden in West Stoke is set to open in support of a national charity endeavour.

The garden, which has taken part in previous charity events, will be open to the public again on Wednesday, June 13, in aid of the National Gardens Scheme, and on Thursday, June 14, in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice between 11am and 4pm.

The National Garden Scheme helps owners open their gardens to the public, sharing their passion and raising money through entry fees, teas and slices of cake.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides end of life care in the community and at the hospice.

In a rural setting, this cottage garden is densely planted with mixed borders and shrubs.

It has a large collection of roses, mainly New English Shrub Roses, with walls, fences and arches covered with mid and late season clematis and baskets overflowing with fuchsias.

It is a profusion of colour and scent in a well maintained small garden.

The private garden is located three miles north west of Chichester near Kingley Vale, one and a half miles west of the A286 at Lavant.

Guests can visit the garden at 4 Hillside Cottages, Downs Road, West Stoke, PO18 9BL.

Admission is £3.50 for adults, and children go free.

Teas and home made cake will be available.