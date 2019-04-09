Proposal for Bognor gym to expand 'to save it from closure'

A change of use application has been made for VK GYM in Bognor to expand into its neighbouring industrial unit.

The proposal is for Unit 8 at the Durban Road Business Centre to be replaced with a fitness gym be brought in for entertainment and leisure.

In her application, Holly Chant, of Stanhorn Grove, Felpham, wrote: "We will developing the unit into a functional fitness gym to pair with our already established gym located in the unit next door. We are expanding our current business."

In its initial response, Arun District Council said economic development would 'normally object to this application', but it has been 'working with the applicant for some time now'.

It added: "We are fully aware of the reasons behind this application and the possibility that the business would need to move or close if it were not permitted. On that basis, to save a local company and to help with their continued growth, we support this application."

The applicant also confirmed there would be 'no operational development proposed for this premises', which has not been in use for more than 12 months. Miss Chant said it was last used as a pharmaceutical industry in April, 2018.

Comments can be made on the district council planning portal until the consolation deadline on May 4.

