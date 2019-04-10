Proposal for Legends Health and Fitness in Bognor to expand and 'save it from closure'

A change of use application has been made for family-run Legends Health and Fitness in Bognor to expand into its neighbouring industrial unit.

The proposal is to change Unit 8 at the Durban Road Business Centre from 'business' to a 'fitness gym'.

In her application, Holly Chant, from Felpham, wrote: "We will be developing the unit into a functional fitness gym to pair with our already established gym located in the unit next door. We are expanding our current business."

Fazz Khamlichi, owner at Legends Health and Fitness, said: "We are ecstatic to be launching the new unit and welcoming Daz Dugan Military Functional Fitness on board to bring an exciting variation of combat and functional classes.

"We are a family business and want to bring the most we can to our local community, including extensive training services, competitions, clothing ranges and an on-site supplement store. Please check out our @legendshealthandfitness and @military_functional_fitness pages on Facebook and Instagram or call us on 01243 828400."

A decision on the plans will be made at a later date, following a consultation period due to end on May 4. However, in the planning documents, Arun District Council's business development manager said economic development would 'normally object to this application', but it has been 'working with the applicant for some time now'.

She added: "We are fully aware of the reasons behind this application and the possibility that the business would need to move or close if it were not permitted. On that basis, to save a local company and to help with their continued growth, we support this application."

The applicant also confirmed there would be 'no operational development proposed for this premises', which has not been in use for more than 12 months. Miss Chant said it was last used as a pharmaceutical industry in April, 2018.

Comments can be made on the district council planning portal until the consultation deadline.

