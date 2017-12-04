Pub Chef of the Year nomination for Michael

MP for Chichester Gillian Keegan, has nominated pub chef Michael di Bella of The Dean Inn for a special award.

The 2017/18 Parliamentary Pub Chef of the Year award, sponsored by Nestlé Professional and run by the British Beer and Pub Association and All Party Parliamentary Beer Group, will be presented in February at the House of Commons.

Michael said: “I feel so absolutely privileged to be nominated, it is great that all the hard work and dedication from the team at the Dean Inn has this recognition.”

The nomination sees Michael join a host of chefs up and down the country compete for the accolade of Pub Chef of the Year from the two categories, Pub Chef and Young Pub Chef of the Year. Entrants will be judged by an expert panel who will shortlist contenders on December 8 for the cook-off in London on January 24. It is at the cook-off where the chefs will display their skills to organisers, the British Beer and Pub Association as well as judges from sponsors, Nestlé Professional, the All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group and acclaimed TV guest chef presenter and former Michelin star holder, Paul Merrett.

Gillian Keegan MP said: “Pubs are at the heart of many of our communities, and so I felt it was only right to ask the people to vote for the best pub chef on an online poll, and Chef Michael di Bella of The Dean Inn won, so best of luck in the competition!”

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the BBPA said: “With pubs serving around a billion meals each year it is important to recognise the contribution pub chefs make to the eating out experience in this country. The outstanding range of culinary options that span from breakfast to evening meals demonstrates the huge wealth of creativity in pub kitchens, big and small. Many leading, well-known celebrity chefs have ventured into the pub arena helping to further boost the quality of food in pubs, whilst still making it an affordable treat. Our aim is to highlight the talented chefs around the country, help spot future stars and encourage more young people to consider training and working as a chef in a pub.”

George Vezza, managing director of sponsors Nestlé Professional said: “Fostering the next generation of talent is something we’re passionate about at Nestlé Professional and we wish all entrants the best of luck.”