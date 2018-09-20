Pub owner to hold ‘village locked-in’ party for Velo South

The owner of a pub in Milland is holding a ‘village locked-in’ party on Sunday amid road closures for Velo South.

Ben Burston at The Rising Sun said locals were outraged by the road closures, which run directly through the village, but he didn’t want that to stop residents having a good time.

Velo South listed the event on its spectator guidance page as 'coinciding' with the cycle ride.

“We’re trying to make the most of the day but in a response to the restrictions that have been put on us rather than in support of the event,” he said.

“I think on the day, people are going to come out in numbers and have a really good day but they don’t want to seem like they support Velo.”

He said he hoped residents would support the business, which still needed to trade on its most popular day of the week, despite customers from further afield not being able to drive to the pub as easily.

The Rising Sun is directly on the cycle route, which runs directly through Milland along Fernhurst Road and Rake Road.

A local access plan includes a crossing point for ‘local resident use only’ and to access the pub, to be managed by event marshals.

Velo South has listed the event on its spectator guidance page as ‘coinciding’ with the cycle ride.

Mr Burston has stressed he is personally strongly opposed to the event, organised by CSM Active and the listing was not an endorsement.

He added: “Both CSM Active and the parish council’s response to Velo South makes it even more important for me to plan in an event that locals will support.”

READ MORE: How Velo South became so controversial

READ MORE: Last-minute legal threat to Velo South