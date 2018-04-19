Pub’s Easter event raises funds

The Old Barn Pub in Felpham village held a special fundraising event to support a local cause.

A number of Easter themed activities were hosted in order to raise funds for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

Astra Jardine, who works at the pub, said: “I decided that this Easter should be about the children, so we brought a huge Easter egg to raffle to raise money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust.

“We have also done an Easter egg hunt in the restaurant for children to collect their eggs.

“We also asked Ali to come in and sing for the afternoon who brought all of the customers in from around Bognor and Felpham.

“This really helped with raising money for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust. We raised £160 altogether.

“We had a cracking turn out.

“Thank you everyone who supported us, and a big thank you to Ali. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

The trust works to provide nursing care at home for children with life threatening or terminal illnesses.

It provides provides children’s community nurses and nurse support workers, emotional support which is met by Snowdrop counsellors, and financial help for families coping with the day-to-day problems of caring for a very sick child.

For further information on the work of The Sussex Snowdrop Trust, visit the charity’s website at www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com.