Public asked to check sheds for missing man

Police are asking people to check their sheds as they try to locate a missing man.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of Darrell Hansman, 28, from Lurgashall, Petworth.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in, slim and with short, straight brown hair and a beard.

He is believed to be wearing a blue hooded top, jeans, a dark hooded jacket and brown boots.

Darrell was last seen near St Richard’s Hospital, Chichester, during the early hours of today, police say.

PC Lucie Collier, of the West Sussex missing persons team, said: “Darrell has been reported missing before and has been known to use outbuildings to find shelter.

“We’d greatly appreciate it if local people could check sheds and garages in case he has done this again.

“Darrell does suffer from depression and so we are anxious to find him and check on his well-being as soon as possible.”

Anyone who has seen Darrell or who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or phone 101, quoting serial 62 of 16/04.

In an emergency or if he is thought to be in danger, please call 999 immediately.