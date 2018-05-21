Public thanked for cooperation during Bognor bomb incident

Emergency services and local agencies thanked nearby residents for their cooperation while a wartime explosive device was safely dealt with in water off a beach near Bognor.

The German World War II sea mine, estimated to weigh about 1,000 kilos was found on Saturday morning (May 19) in water off Elmer beach near Bognor, below the high water mark, police said.

Photo by Eddie Mitchell

On Sunday afternoon (May 20) it was secured and towed out to sea by Royal Navy ordnance disposal experts, according to Sussex Police, for safe disposal by detonation which took place at 5.05pm.

Shipping and aviation were warned to stay clear until that took place.

A police spokesman said work on the device had been carried out when the tides allowed access, and the area of the beach was cordoned off. A number of houses along the adjacent seafront were visited and residents were advised to leave their windows open and to use only the rear part of their premises while the mine was dealt with.

However no evacuations were necessary, according to police, the cordons were withdrawn and seafront residents were advised that no precautions were needed.

Detective Superintendent Jason Taylor of Sussex Police said; “This was a carefully planned operation with police, other emergency services and partners, including the Coastguard, working closely together to provide an effective multi-agency approach to ensure the device was dealt with safely. Following advice from military ordnance experts, a number of cordons were put in place to provide a safe distance for members of the public.

“On behalf of all agencies, we thank the local residents who have been involved for their cooperation and their patience.”

