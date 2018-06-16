Pupil’s walking challenge to raise funds for school

A Year Four pupil from Fishbourne Primary has raised more than £1,000 for his school by taking part in a walking challenge.

Alfie McDermott, who is eight, took part in the 10k distance race at Just Walk at Goodwood, which was his first ever charity event. He walked through fields and up hills, completing the race in two hours and 25 minutes. He even had his photograph taken with a cow.

Mum Madeline said: “He was super chuffed with himself as he crossed the finish line with all his family waiting there for him.

“I’m part of a fitness team called ‘The Ultimate U Fitness’ and they organise a lot of charity events as a group. This was one of them - we all walked together as a team and we all stick together and encourage each other but we raised money separately.”

To raise even more funds, Alfie and mum Madeline held a raffle with lots of prizes donated by local businesses, with every single penny raised from the tickets going to the school. The grand total Alfie has raised is £1,173.

The following companies donated prizes for the raffle: Lion Roofing, Rebecca Garfield Photography, Butlins, The Salt Shack Cafe, Wendy’s Tea Rooms, Number 10 Fish and Chip Shop, Apple Cleaning Services, Portsmouth Historic Dockyard, Re:nu, Solent Scales, Fabulashes, Boulevard Beauty, Skin and Tonic, The Body Suite, Jenni’s Mobile Hair Services, The Lower Lodge Candles, Montezumas, Tigermoon reiki, and Hydratem.