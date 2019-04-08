Pupils at Portfield Primary Academy create school hedgerow

Children at Portfield Primary Academy have planted a hedgerow at the front of their school as part of their work on the environment.

Year Three and Four pupils from the Chichester school have spent this term learning about rainforests and investigating the impact humans have been having on the world.

Portfield Primary Academy Hedgrow Planting - Year 4.

Carol Charge, Year Four teacher, said: “We like to end each term with a community outcome where we take part in an event to support the cause we have been learning about. In order to do this we are working with Chichester Council to plant a new hedgerow in our school grounds. This will enable us to start to counteract the destruction of trees in the environment, help to absorb some of the poisonous gases from traffic that passes the front of our school and attract wildlife.”

On Friday, April 5, the team from Portfield Primary Academy, along with a representative from the council, planted this new hedgerow at the front of the school. The council had donated the trees to the school.