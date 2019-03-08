Pupils from a Sidlesham school battled out in Frisbee Festival

Primary School pupils have struck gold after taking on a unique sport as part of WestSussexWest’s county wide event.

On Tuesday, February 26, a team of eight pupils from Sidlesham Primary School visited Westgate Leisure Centre to play Ultimate Frisbee in a Frisbee Festival with eight other schools, ran by WestSussexWest School Sport Partnership.

Three games of Ultimate Frisbee were played against other schools and the school are pleased to announce the pupils won all three of their games.

After also recently winning 1st, 2nd and 3rd place in a Tri Golf Tournament, teachers and parents are proud of their determined pupils.

For more on WestSussexWest’s events visit https://www.westsussexwestssp.co.uk/