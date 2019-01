The area south of the Downs was most heavily affected by the floods which occured in early January 1994, coastal areas being hit first, followed by water lapping at shop doors in central Chichester.

1. River outside Brooklands Cottages Dorothy Henly and Suzanne Padley struggle along the road which had turned into a river outside their home at Brooklands Cottages, Walderton

2. Stoughton flooding Ted Marshall using sand bags to hold the water back from his home in Stoughton, near Chichester

3. Dry paws Geoffrey Martin carries his dog through the floodwater in Singleton

4. Protecting premises Diana Russell surveys the sandbags outside her shop in The Hornet

