Questions over Chichester’s roadwork signage clutter

This roadworks sign was pictured blocking a pavement during the latest Virgin Media works, with other roadworks barriers left piled up in the road.

The images were sent to the Observer by a reader left exasperated by the broadband installation works cluttering up streets in Whyke Lane, Lyndhurst Road and Caledonian Road.

Virgin Media roadworks. March 2018.

Contacted about traffic management and signage issues, a Virgin Media spokesperson apologised for the inconvenience.

He said: “We always aim to minimise disruption to the local community, so spent have spent months liaising with the local authority and their highways team.

“We work with our contractors to ensure our network build is carried out with professionalism and to the highest standards.”

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said it recognised residents’ difficulties but the number of signs couldn’t be reduced.

He said: “The signage and traffic management used by Virgin Media’s highway contractor must meet set regulatory standards and in narrow or congested roads this can mean a lot of signs are placed on the highway which in themselves can cause an obstruction.

“Neither Virgin Media nor West Sussex Council Council highways officers can cancel these legislative conditions.”