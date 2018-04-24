Queues from 3am in Chichester for Record Store Day

Most people spend their Saturday mornings having a well deserved lie-in. This weekend more than 100 music devotees queued from the early hours of the morning ahead of this year’s Record Store Day.

Crowds flocked to Analogue October Records in South Street, Chichester, in a bid to grab the exclusive vinyls released for the day.

Craig Crane, owner of the shop, reported that queueing started as early as 3am.

He said: “It exceeded my expectations completely, it wouldn’t have been what it was without the support of our loyal customers.”

He added: “Buying records is rapidly becoming the norm.”

The David Bowie releases ‘David Bowie’ and ‘Welcome to the Blackout’ were quick to sell out, with customers opting for everything from the two records they specifically wanted to fill five bags with vinyl.

Craig was delighted with the popularity of the day and is already looking forward to next year.