Rail disruption between Horsham and Barnham due to crossing failure

Rail passengers are facing delays this morning (Thursday November 15) due to a level crossing failure.

Southern say that a fault with barriers at a crossing between Billingshurst and Pulborough is causing disruption to trains between Horsham and Barnham.

Trains may be delayed by up to ten minutes and disruption is expected until 9am.

Southern add that services travelling in both directions have to run at a reduced speed in the interest of safety.

Network Rail technicians are investigating the fault and working to repair it as soon as possible.

It means that Lower Station Road is blocked to traffic.