Rail lines shut after person hit by train between Three Bridges and Horsham

Rail lines between Three Bridges and Horsham have been closed after a person was hit by a train this afternoon (August 29).

Southern Rail said emergency services are currently at the scene of the incident between the two stations.

Lines have been blocked and the rail provider has laid on replacement bus services for passengers.

A spokesman says rail tickets will be accepted on Metrobus between Gatwick, Three Bridges, Crawley and Horsham, South Western Railway services between London, Havant and Portsmouth/Southampton and Great Western Railway services between Redhill and Dorking Deepdene.

Disruption is expected to last until at least 9pm.