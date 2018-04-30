Rain ruins Sussex's hopes of exciting finish

Sussex and Gloucestershire had to settle for a draw after rain ruined a potentially exciting finish to their Championship match at Hove.

The hosts needed four wickets and Gloucestershire 64 runs to win an absorbing Division Two game but the final day's play was abandoned at 1.45pm.

Rain had fallen steadily since early morning and with no prospect of an improvement in time to get the ground fit, umpires Russell Warren and Martin Saggers made their inevitable decision. Both sides take eight points each.

Sussex, still searching for their first Championship win of the season, take on Middlesex at Hove on Friday. Gloucestershire's next fixture is against the same opponents at Lord's starting on May 11.