Rallying cry for cars to be donated to charity auction

Shoreham Vehicle Auctions (SVA) has issued a rallying cry for south coast used vehicle dealers and consumers to donate any unwanted running vehicles or part-exchanges to its charity auction for The Chestnut Tree House.

SVA wants all running cars and vans, regardless of age, shape and size, with or without an MOT, from dealers across Sussex, Hampshire and Surrey to auction and raise funds for the Arundel-based children’s hospice. Anyone with a car to gift to the charity auction can email catherine@shorehamvehicleauctions.com or call 01903 851200.

The independent auction house is looking to smash through the £100,000 fundraising barrier this year and beat last year’s auction total.

Last year’s auction raised £23,000 bringing the total to date raised from the auctions to £98,432.

The charity auctions, to be held on Monday (19 November) and Tuesday 27 November take place at SVA’s site on Chartwell Road, Lancing Business Park, Lancing, West Sussex.

Catherine Stone, SVA’s dealership sales manager who has led the campaign since SVA began supporting The Chestnut Tree House in 2011, said: "The response we’ve had so far has been incredible and I can’t thank everyone enough. However, we are still looking for more donations to help us break last year’s fundraising efforts and, of course, smash through the £100,000 milestone.

"The Chestnut Tree House is an amazing charity, providing incredible care and support for life-limited youngsters. We could not be more proud to offer our support."

Having first opened its doors in 2003, The Chestnut Tree House currently cares for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes. The hospice offers several types of support which includes; end of life care, psychological and bereavement support and short-break care.