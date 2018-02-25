Reaction: Spaceman Tim Peake wows Chichester children and adults alike

Crowds jostled in the Chichester Festival Theatre foyer this afternoon to just get close to their homegrown hero, astronaut Tim Peake.

For his part, Major Tim did not rush as he made his way out of the building, pausing for selfies with eager children and shaking hands with just as eager adults.

Huge numbers of people stayed behind in the foyer to try and get a glimpse of Tim

Comments have been pouring in to us following our coverage of the day, all keen to thank Tim for his hard work as he received the rare honour of Freedom of Chichester.

Ruth Speed said: "Congratulations Tim on an amazing achievement and thanks for your kindness of the photo with my children at the end of your talk! You made their year!!

"Thank you to Chichester Festival Theatre for the opportunity to see and learn from a local astronaut, I hope more children have the same opportunity to meet with him and be as equally inspired."

Helen Ablett said on our Facebook page: "Fabulous! Love the emphasis he puts on school and his early years. An inspiration."

Sandie Neill commented: "Many congratulations to Tim, well deserved, such a good role model for young children."

Lynn Corbett added: "Best afternoon I’ve had for ages. So enjoyable, so interesting and we got to meet him."

