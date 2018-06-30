Record funds raised at church fete event

The St Wilfrid’s Church summer fete was a great success, raising record funds.

The fair, held from 12 noon to 3pm on Saturday, June 23, raised more than £1,300, which will go towards the church’s upkeep.

Hayden Sherred, seven, tries his hand on the buzz wire.

Around 150 people enjoyed the wide variety of stalls on offer, including bric-a-brac, toys, games and more.

Sarah Stevens, chair of the fundraiser’s committee thought the day was a great success.

She said: “It was a lovely afternoon, well supported by the local community.

“Everybody had a lovely time.”

A raffle added to the excitement, while games such as the buzz wire maze kept the children - and the big kids at heart - entertained

Food fans were well catered for, as the fete served up a selection of treats.

Ploughman’s lunches and delicious cream teas were available along with a cake stall.

The fete saw glorious sunny weather as the community made the most of the event.

Eve Larley was decorating ice creams for visitors to give a personalised treat and help them cool off.

Avid readers were treated to a literary feast as the book stall ran a roaring trade throughout the fete.

All the funds raised from the event go towards the maintenance and upkeep of the church, which is based in Sherborne Road, Chichester.

St Wilfrid’s Church, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is largely self funded.

The church relies heavily on volunteer work to continue to carry out its work in the community.

The community at the church aims to give, using the church’s income and talents in a socially responsible way and providing care and support for the elderly, as well as supporting and welcoming children and young people.

For more details about how to get involved with the church’s work, to donate or to find out more information about future events visit the website, www.stwilfrids.org.