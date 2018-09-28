Recycled bottle Christmas tree for Chichester city centre

A Christmas tree made out of reused green plastic bottles is to be installed in Chichester’s North Street for the festive season.

Announcing the news on its website, Chichester BID Team said it had partnered with West Sussex County Council and Chichester District Council to gift the city the Christmas tree sculpture.

The tree was displayed next to the Alexandra Theatre Bognor Regis last year.

It read: “A giant Christmas tree sculpture has been created from 600 reused green plastic bottles by Tracey Graham, known as the ‘Rubbish Artist’.

“This stunning work of art will be located in front of Jack Wills, North Street, greeting holiday shoppers as they enter the city via North Street.

“The Tree Sculpture was created to help highlight plastic recycling in West Sussex.

“An estimated 166 million plastic bottles were recycled in West Sussex during 2017, out of a possible 262 million.”

Business owners are also being encouraged to buy Christmas trees to install outside of their stores, with proceeds to go to St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

Park and Ride and late night shopping are also planned for December.

It comes after the BID confirmed it would not be hosting a Christmas lights switch-on event this year. Instead a soft-launch for the lights is planned from late November.