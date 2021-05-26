Refuse lorry forced to offload rubbish after fire breaks out

A refuse lorry in Selsey was forced to offload it’s rubbish onto East Beach car park when a fire broke out in the load.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue was notified of the incident at 7:51am this morning and fire crews from Chichester and Selsey were dispatched to the scene shortly after.

The teams made an effort to remove the waste from the rear of the vehicle to allow firefighters wearing breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire using one high pressure hose reel and drag rakes.

The refuse lorry on fire- photo by Richard Butlin at East Beach Kiosk