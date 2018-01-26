Relocation confirmed for Bognor’s tourist information

Arun District Council has confirmed the town’s visitor information point is set to relocate ‘in early February’.

Questions had been raised after Arun District Council announced the closure of the current site on Belmont Street, which will shut its doors on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the council confirmed the new location will be just metres aware in the foyer of the Alexandra Theatre, Regis Centre, Bognor Regis.

They added: “The council is delighted to be working in partnership with Arun Arts to ensure that this important public service continues to be provided in the town.

“The opening hours of the information point are set to reflect the same opening hours as the theatre.”

The opening times for the theatre are currently set at 10am until 4pm Monday to Saturday and, in addition, one hour before each performance.

The former office has been run by Observer staff for the last six year and the newspaper is currently in the process of securing a new premises in the town.

In the meantime, the team will also be hosting a series of reader surgery events so you can still share your news, events, concerns and queries with a reporter in person.

The first will be taking place on Thursday, February 1, at Grandad’s Front Room, the High Street from 11am to 1pm, where Michael Drummond will be able to talk to any residents, groups, teams or charities about possible articles.

