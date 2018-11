Remembrance Day 2018: Honouring Midhurst and Petworth’s World War One fallen 100 years after Armistice Day

To mark the centenary of Armistice Day and the end of the First World War, the Observer has compiled a list of names of those servicemen from the Midhurst and Petworth area who lost their lives during the Great War.

The names were provided by the www.roll-of-honour.com website.

MIDHURST

1914

BARKER, Stoker Alfred William; ELLIS, Private William Ernest; HAMMOND, Rifleman Charles John;

1915

KENT, Private Tudor Granville; PORTER, Private Frederick Leslie; RAWLINS, Private Frank Henry; WELLEN, Lance Corporal Rueben Frederick;

1916

BOSWELL, Private William C; BOSWELL, Private Thomas; BOXALL, Royal Navy William; DANIELL, Captain Hubert John; ELLIS, Sergeant John Charles; HERSEY, Chief Steward George Clement; HOUNSOME, Lance Corporal George; LEGGATT, Private Albert Edward George; PEAT, Private Arthur Robert; STOVOLD, Private Alan George; TODMAN, Corporal Victor William; WERRY, Private William Henry;

1917

BEHN, Air Mechanic Rowland Charles; ELDRIDGE, Private John; KENSETT, Private Robert P F; LEWIS, Private Lawrence Percival; MORDLE, Private Thomas; PLEDGE, Private Henry James; PROUT, Private Horace Bernard; PURSLEY, Private Thomas Edward; STROUD, Corporal Thomas;

1918

ALLIN, Private George; BAILEY, Sergeant William Bridger; BAKER, Lance Corporal Vincent Joseph; BEST, Captain Jack; COLLINS, Sergeant William Edwin; DANIELS, Private Frank; HALL, Private William; HOLDER, Private William Henry; STEDMAN, Lieutenant Arthur Roy; WELLEN, Private Arthur Edward; WOODS, Rifleman Donald William Collins;

1919

BALCHIN, Sergeant Cornelius; BOWYER, Airman Reginald Arthur Jack;

1920

REED, Private Thomas F;

No date available

CHURCHER, Royal Engineers Arthur; DANIELS, Royal West Surrey William; DENYER, Lance Corporal Thomas; HARRISS, Rifle Brigade William E; SIMMONDS, Royal Artillery James; WALDER, Royal Navy James R; WILMOT, Royal Fusiliers George; WRIXEN, Royal Sussex Charles H;

PETWORTH

1914

CLARKE, Stoker Herbert Charles; LUXFORD, Private Jesse; PALMER, Gunner George Arthur; STREETER, Trooper Henry; WYNDHAM, Lieutenant The Hon William Reginald;

1915

CHETWYND-STAPYLTON, Captain Henry Miles; FORD, Sergeant George Rufus; LUCAS, Private Horace Henry; PAY, Guardsman John; PENROSE, Captain Edward John Mcneill; PULLEN, Private John; SAVAGE, Private Arthur Henry;

1916

CARD, Private James; FOSTER, Private William; FLETCHER, Corporal Arthur Ernest; GRINSTED,Private William; HAMILTON, Private Ernest William; HUNT, Private Alfred Frank; KENT, Sergeant Joseph Charles; MURRAY, Lieutenant George Ramsay; NEVATT, Rifleman George Henry; PARKER, Private Henry (Harry) Charles; PENFOLD, Private William Standing; SKINNER, Private Henry Seymour; SIMPSON, Private Joseph; SMART, Private Harold; SOPP, Private Herbert Archer; STONER, Lance Sergeant Alick George; WHITTINGTON, Private William;

1917

ADSETT, Private Alfred Walter; BAIGENT, Gunner Albert Edwin; BARNETT, Gunner Albert Edward; BARTTELOTT, Private Reginald Walter; BONIFACE, Guardsman Reginald Albert George; BURNINGHAM, Gunner Albert; BUTCHER, Private Frederick; CAPLIN, Private William; CARVER, Private Frederick John; DEAN, Private John Nelson; DURRANT, Private Reginald Albert; EDWICKER, Private Charles Henry; GIGG, Sapper Albert William; GILL, Private Alec George; GILL, Gunner Spencer Charles; GREENFIELD, Guardsman William Horace; KENNETT, Able Seaman George William; KING, Private Edward Harry; LAMBERT, Lieutenant Colonel , Arthur Frere; LUGG, Sergeant Stanley; MEACHEN, Private James; NEWMAN, Private Richard James; PELLETT, Private Leonard; PULL, Corporal Charles Henry; WHITE, Private Leon: WHITTINGTON, Lance Corporal Arthur; WOODS, Lance Corporal Alfred William;

1918

BOWDIDGE, Private Arthur; DALE, Second Lieutenant Henry; EARDLEY-WILMOT, Lieutenant Colonel Theodore; GEORGE, Private Jesse; HARPER, Private Thomas William; HARRIS, Private Sidney William; HEDGER, Private Edwin John; HEYDON, Lance Sergeant Archibald; MADGWICK, Officers Cook James Henry; PEACOCK, Private Albert; PEACOCK, Sapper Reginald; SAUNDERS, Private William John; TICKNER, Lance Corporal Alfred; WILSON, Captain Charles Edgar Andrew;

No date available

BUTTERS, Private George; DUFFIELD, Sergeant George; HAMILTON, Private Henry R; JOHNSON, Private John; VICKERS, Private James;

