Remembrance Sunday: All you need to know about the services taking place in Chichester

Here is all you need to know about Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day events in Chichester on Sunday November 11 in one place.

Chichester City Council annual remembrance service and parade: Unveiling of new sculpture in the Garden of Reflection and Reconciliation and dedication of the memorial stone for Lt Col Elstob VC, DSO, MC at Litten Gardens. The Parade will form up in East Street, the ‘front’ of the parade with the band leading will be at the bottom end of the pedestrian precinct in East Street. The parade will then march down East Street, into Eastgate Square, St Pancras and muster in Litten Gardens.

On the return route, the parade will leave Litten Gardens via Eastgate Square, move into East Street and the marching continue to the City Cross and turn inwards to face the Mayor and the Civic Procession as it passes along East Street into North Street.

Parade timings will be to step off no later than 10.30am and visitors are asked to be at East Street by no later than 10.15am.

Mayor Martyn Bell special appeal to citizens of Chichester about attending a service of remembrance at Litten gardens: Will be attended by service men and women, ex service representatives, cadet, youth and voluntary organisations, as well as many 100 individual all with their own thoughts and memories will be in a slightly different format to reflect the significance of the occasion. City council has commissioned a special sculpture that will be located in a newly designed garden of reflection and reconciliation located on the north side of Litten gardens. Everyone should arrive no later than 10:55am on Sunday, as in the adjacent new park road, the Garrison Artillery Volunteers will be manning a World War One 18 pdr gun in New Park Road and firing a barrage of ten rounds in the moments immediately preceding the Two Minutes Silence, to reflect the day the 'guns fell silent''.

Chichester Cathedral marks armistice centenary: Special service of remembrance and reconciliation at 3:30pm. Series of special events by resident bell ringers, joined with villages, towns and cities to take part in a national 'ringing remembers' event.

To mark 100 years since the end of the First World Warm Chichester Cathedral will bring together representatives of the Armed Forces, local civic dignitaries, and the people of Chichester. The service will recall the great sacrifice made by millions of soldiers and civilians from 1914-18, including many of the Royal Sussex Regiment, whose names are recorded on the walls of St George’s Chapel in the cathedral.

The Bishop of Chichester, the Rt Reverend Dr Martin Warner, will preach at this service, accompanied by readings, poetry and music by the Cathedral Choir.

Reverend Stephen Waine, Dean of Chichester, says: “As we mark the centenary of the Armistice which ended the Great War, we are conscious of the huge cost of this conflict. Millions of soldiers and civilians lost their lives, and they will be commemorated during the service. We will also be inviting the congregation to honour the memory of those who perished by committing themselves to work for reconciliation and peace.”

Centenary celebration on Quay Meadow: Bosham Parish Council is sponsoring a major celebration of the 100th anniversary of the ending of the Great War on Quay Meadow and at the sailing club on Sunday evening. They will be running a hot drinks counter offering tea, coffee and mulled wine for a small charge. The Sailing club will run a BBQ selling hot dogs and burgers and a Fish and Chip van will be situated on the Quay. The Friends of Old Bridge Meadow have offered their marquee which will be situated on the Quay Meadow and the afternoon will start at 5.30pm with the Chi Jazz band playing in the marquee. At 6.15pm they will be followed by their own choir, the Harbour Voices, who will entertain for half an hour until 6.45 pm when a piper will play traditional airs leading up to the Last Post at 7pm when a Celebratory Beacon will be lit.

Duke of Richmond to light Chichester beacon for remembrance day (Goodwood): Top of Trundle Hill, as part of a nationwide chain of 1000 beacons being lit on Remembrance Day to honour those who died in the First World War. A procession of torch bearers will walk along the southern rampart of the trundle to represent the 563 lives lost from Chichester, Lavant, Westhampnett, Singleton, East and West Dean. The Chichester Beacon, which will overlook the city and will be located just to the south of the Iron Age hill fort on the trundle, will be lit at 7pm. Read more here.

Commemoration of the roles of women in the First World War at Christ Church: The event, called 'Universal Upheaval of Womanhood', was prompted by members of the Pilgrim Players (directed by Doreen Field), Pauline Crispin and Elders of Christ Church, Chichester. Paul Devonshire, from the Pilgrim Players group, said the 'ecumenical effort' is a 'celebration of women's role in the First World War'. He added: "The whole thing would not have been possible without them. The importance of their role cannot be forgotten." Admission to the event, which starts at 4pm, is free with refreshment donations in aid of the Royal British Legion. Read more here.

West Wittering Beach commemorates armistice day: Starting at 3pm, local residents and visitors invited to commemorate 100 years since the end of WWI. Inspired by Danny Boyle’s ‘Pages in the Sea’– a national art event – local sculptor Alexandra Beale will lead us in creating a silhouette in the sand of Charles Henry Kewell, one of four brothers from the West Wittering Kewell family killed in the war. Visitors of all ages are invited to join in the creative sand art event and are asked to bring their own rakes or sand ‘tools’. This will be followed by the playing of the Last Post and the lighting of the East Head beacon. West Wittering estate car park will be open free of charge.

Priory Park: Short service at 10am on Remembrance Sunday 11th November at the base of the poppies in Priory Park. Trudy Redfern will be exhibiting a full size drift wood sculpture of a horse. All are welcome to this short two minute silence and eulogy of “We will remember them”. The driftwood horse will be on display at the above on 11/11th to honour the spirit and bravery of the horse and the sacrifice made by horses in the war.

Tangmere Parish Council beacon lighting ceremony event: Tangmere Military Aviation Museum has built for the Tangmere Parish Council a large brazier to enable a beacon to be lit at 7 pm. The venue will be the playing fields adjacent to the Tangmere Village Hall and the ceremony will include the unveiling of a ‘Silent Soldier’ – the council has purchased for Tangmere the ‘silent airman’ version. WW1 poems will be read and the religious content will be conducted by Tangmere’ s vicar. Inside the village hall from 5.30 pm the Museum will show part of last Easter’s exhibition on the opening of Tangmere aerodrome 100 years ago.

World War 1 exhibition at St Mary’s church, Chidham: Opened on Saturday (November 3). The church have researched the stories of each man on our WW1 memorial and these will be displayed together with other WW1 information, dispays etc. The exhibition will remain in the church for the next 2 weeks.

St. Peter's Church, Selsey: There are 57 crosses in the grounds of the church. Each one is a very moving memorial to those from Selsey who gave their lives during the 1914-1918 conflict.

