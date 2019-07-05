Report will follow Goodwood drone crash, investigators say

Investigators looking into a drone crash at Goodwood yesterday have said a report will follow.

Air accident investigators were sent to Goodwood involving the unmanned vehicle on the first day of the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2019.

A spokesman for the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) said: “We are conducting an investigation into the crash of an unmanned aircraft at Goodwood aerodrome on July 4 2019.

“There were no injuries.”

No more details about the incident could be released by the AAIB until the report is published.