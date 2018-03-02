Reports of ‘aggressive’ cold callers in Bognor

Sussex Police has revealed it has been made aware of aggressive cold callers in Bognor Regis.

A spokesman said that one incident, at around 2.30pm on February 22, saw police informed that two men were making ‘aggressive cold calls’ in Sandy Road, Bognor Regis, swearing and banging on windows while attempting to sell items including sponges and first aid kits.

They added: “One man was described as white, tallk and skinny, with dark brown hair and carrying an Adidas sports bag.

“The other man was also white, shorter and younger than his companion, carrying a hooked pole.

“The men were seen to drive off in a white van.”

This report follows one shortled beforehand in nearby Harbour View Road, Bognor regis.

The spokesman said two men on foot and carrying holdalls were reported acting suspiciously. It is not known if the incidents were connected.

To report incidents to police, and find advice, visit www.sussex.police.uk. Phone 101 or 999 in an emergency.