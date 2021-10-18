Reports of pedestrian involved in Chichester collision

Reports have come in that a pedestrian has been involved in a traffic collision in the city today (Monday, October 18).

By Joe Stack
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:56 pm

Witness and traffic reports suggest the collision happened in Deanery Close, off Avenue De Chartre, at about 2.45pm today.

Traffic is said to be coping well in the area.

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.

Ambulance stock image

More information on this as we have it.

A285 closure - Works could take 'up to three months' to complete

TrafficSouth East Coast Ambulance ServiceSussex Police