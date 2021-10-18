Reports of pedestrian involved in Chichester collision
Reports have come in that a pedestrian has been involved in a traffic collision in the city today (Monday, October 18).
Monday, 18th October 2021, 4:56 pm
Witness and traffic reports suggest the collision happened in Deanery Close, off Avenue De Chartre, at about 2.45pm today.
Traffic is said to be coping well in the area.
Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service have both been approached for comment.
More information on this as we have it.