Reports of 'person falling off Bognor Pier' sparks emergency response

A search and rescue operation was launched from Littlehampton following reports of a person falling off Bognor Pier.

The Littlehampton Coastguard was called out last night after a 999 call reporting someone hearing a person fall into the water from Bognor Pier.

According to a coastguard spokesman, the Littlehampton RNLI Lifeboat Station also launched their B-Class lifeboat and Sussex Police were in attendance.

In a statement, they said: "An immediate search was conducted with nothing found. Once further team members arrived the shoreline search was extended, with the lifeboat searching off shore.

"With nothing found and discussions with local fishermen and pier security who had seen nothing untoward all units were stood down.

"We believe that the first informant may have heard a wave crashing against the pier. They certainly did the right thing in calling us incase there was someone in the water.

"If you see an emergency on the coast call 999 and ask for the coastguard."