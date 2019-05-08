Residents encouraged to photograph wildlife across Chichester district

Residents and visitors of Chichester District are being encouraged to provide vital information on local wildlife in the area by reporting sightings through an app and website.

The district is home to a wide range of wildlife that lives across a variety of habitats including flower-rich meadows, ancient wooded areas, coastal sand dunes and shingle.

National data has shown that wildlife numbers are in decline. In order to understand where wildlife lives in Chichester District and how this changes over time, residents are being asked to report sightings of wildlife in their gardens, or out and about in the district.

Alison Stevens, divisional manager for environmental protection: “Using the iRecord app or website is really easy, and therefore we hope as many people as possible can get involved in helping to record any sightings of wildlife in the district.

“Whether you spot a hedgehog in your garden or a water vole whilst you’re out on a walk, recording the sighting will help us to understand the state of nature in our district.

“Protecting wildlife for future generations is extremely important to us, and any information gathered can be used to help us understand what steps we need to take to do this.”

Members of the public are able to report any sightings of wildlife by visiting www.brc.ac.uk/irecord, or by downloading the iRecord app on to a smartphone. Records entered into the iRecord website areavailable to the public, so they can be used locally, and nationally.

More information on using the website or app can be found by visiting www.brc.ac.uk/irecord/how-do-i

Data submitted using iRecord is one of many sources of data used by Sussex Biodiversity Record Centre to provide biodiversity data and information services to organisations across Sussex, including Chichester District Council. For more information on accessing local biodiversity data, please visit www.sxbrc.org.uk.