Retiring Chichester charity chairman a selfless hero says manager

The chairman of a Chichester-based charity for disabled adults has been called a hero following his retirement, after 30 years of volunteering.

Andy Heath, 70, stepped down from his role at The Point — a resource unit for people from 18 to 50 years of age — after giving 'huge amounts' of his time for the charity.

The Point's manager Clare Goff said: "Andy has been a hero.

"For 30 years he has worked behind the scenes to support the centre and its members, selflessly giving up huge amounts of time to ensure that the young people who depend on the service get the best experience possible from attending the centre."

Andy, who lives in Pulborough, said the time was right to leave the charity.

He said: "It is good to have a change in personnel. I was really only expecting to be here four or five years, so I have well and truly over stayed my welcome.

"It is only fair to let them have a new chairman."

Andy admitted that he will greatly miss being involved with the The Point but said he will stay in touch.

He added: "I definitely shall miss them. It is a very good centre.

"However, my son goes down there now so I will stay in touch with them."

According to Andy, who has also been volunteering one day a week at Amberley museum for three years, charity work 'fulfils' your life and he urged anyone thinking of volunteering not to hesitate.

"It gives you great satisfaction and I would just say give it a go," he said.

"You would find it a lot better than you might expect."

Clare said the charity will be 'forever grateful' for Andy's 'dedication, kindness and service'.

She also made a request for any more volunteers to do what they can to help the charity, which claims to have moved away from the 'traditional activities of day care' and turned to 'leisure and the opportunities it presents for social interaction with other members and general community'.

Clare added: "We always need volunteers.

"If you can help, please call 01243 775330 or email info@scope-west-sussex.org.uk."

