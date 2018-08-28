Retro and Vintage Affair supports St Wilfrid’s Hospice

Vintage lovers hunted through rails of previously loved clothes to find the perfect retro item - while supporting a worthy cause - at the Retro and Vintage Affair, held on Friday.

The event, held by and in support of St Wilfrid’s Hospice, was hosted at Chichester’s Assembly Rooms on North Street. Goodwood Revival and Fontwell races were at the forefront of most shoppers’ minds, and more gentlemen joined the fray this year.

Dawn Gracie entertains the crowds

There was a huge array of things to purchase, including clothes, bric-a-brac, suitcases and trunks, prams, sewing machines, clocks, wedding dresses, and suits. Vinyl, coats, blazers and dresses sold particularly well, with more than a few typewriters picked up by discerning collectors.

Dawn Gracie of ‘Dawn’s Vintage Do’ was among those bringing a musical touch to the day. Vintage Tea Rooms served cakes and drinks while performers got everybody swinging in the aisles. The cakes, which were baked and donated by friends and staff of St Wilfrid’s, added hundreds of pounds to the takings on the day. These funds will soon be put to use providing palliative care in the community with St Wilfrid’s Hospice at Home scheme. Martin from Mark Lewis Hair Salon was also on hand to offer vintage hair demonstrations, creating vintage hairdos for those attending the Affair.

Louise Drudge, retail manager for St Wilfrid’s Vintage store in Chichester said, “After the rush of the first hour we had a steady stream of visitors right to the end of the day. We really appreciate everyone who came out to support St Wilfrid’s and bag themselves a bargain.”

Visit St Wilfrid’s dedicated Retro and Vintage charity shop at 11 Eastgate Square, Chichester, from 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturdays.

Volunteers wear vintage style

To find a full list of all St Wilfrid’s shop locations visit stwh.co.uk.

Mark Lewis Hair Salon was on hand to help create vintage hairdos

Enjoying a cup of tea while manning the tills at the Affair

The Retro and Vintage Affair aimed to raise funds for St Wilfrid's Hospice