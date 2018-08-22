Retro and Vintage Affair to be held in support of hospice

St Wilfrid’s Hospice is set to host its annual Retro and Vintage Affair at the Assembly Rooms in North Street, Chichester.

This free event will take place tomorrow from 9.30am until 3.30pm. It offers an opportunity to get kitted out for the Goodwood Revival and support the hospice at the same time.

There is a huge array of things including vinyl, clothes, bric-a-brac, suitcases and trunks, prams, sewing machines, clocks, wedding dresses, suits, and much more. Vintage Tea Rooms will help to create a wonderful atmosphere of nostalgia and the fabulous Dawn Gracie of ‘Dawn’s Vintage Do’ will be bringing a musical touch, to ensure everybody will be swinging in the aisles.

Mark Lewis Hair Salon will be on hand to offer vintage hair demonstrations, enabling visitors to achieve a complete retro look.

Louise Drudge, retail manager for St Wilfrid’s Vintage store in Chichester said: “The atmosphere of the Vintage Affair is something special, everyone dressed in their finest and singing along in the aisles to the smooth sound of the 1940s, 50s and 60s.”

Everyone is invited to come down and discover their vintage treasure with St Wilfrid’s Retro and Vintage Affair at the Assembly Rooms on Friday, August 24.

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides tailored end of life care both in the community and at the hospice, supporting patients living with a terminal illness, and their family and friends. Their vital services are all provided free of charge, thanks to the generous support of fundraisers and donors.