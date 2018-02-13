Revealed: These are Chichester’s most romantic restaurants

Chichester has an abundance of restaurants and pubs serving up superb food and fine wine. But which is the area’s most romantic restaurant?

With Valentine’s Day almost here (it is tomorrow if you have lost track of the days), here are the ten most romantic Chichester eateries to take your beloved, as decided by the punters themselves on Tripadvisor.

Click here for the picture gallery

Which is your favourite loved-up eatery? Let us know on Twitter @ChiObserver or on facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

For food reviews from around the district, click here

Find out the top ten tips on how to look and feel gorgeous this Valentine’s day here

For more articles like this check out the lifestyle section of our website here